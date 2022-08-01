The Europcar and Royal Flying Doctor Service partnership has many common goals, but one in particular is to assist the WA community to keep moving throughout hard times.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) has been assisting the Western Australian community since 1928 and has made countless peoples lives better across its long history, much like Europcar, WA has been doing.

Europcar WA supports many communities and causes across the state including the RFDS with a partnership that has been going strong for almost 3 years.

We all know that when we need help within the rural regions, we look up to the RFDS to transport patients from the outback to safety. In 2020–2021 the RFDS planes have covered 9 million kilometres, achieved more than 16,000 landings and transported 10,097 patients across WA. This year will be the hardest year yet with the COVID-19 pandemic coming into full swing across WA and particularly affecting rural communities more than ever. The RFDS in WA is supporting the state’s response to COVID-19 by transferring unwell COVID-19 patients from the regions of WA to Perth.

Like many community organisations, the RFDS require support to keep operating at its best. Europcar has come in to provide that much needed assistance. Among many donations, AUS Fleet Solutions (formally Thrifty WA) has provided the RFDS with a dedicated vehicle to assist the team in any way required. The vehicle has moved RFDS staff, patients and the broader WA community to much needed assistance for many years and will continue to do so for many more years to come.

This year, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Europcar has supported the RFDS with a dedicated vehicle to transport the doctors, nurses, pilots and medical equipment from their infectious control transfer hangar back to their base, ensuring the health and safety of all the crew on the job. It has proved very valuable to be able to load all the equipment in the back and ferry the crew, pilot, doctors and nurses at the same time between the locations.

Europcar is always willing to lend a hand and the RFDS partnership is one of many examples of the rental company positively moving WA.

Both organisations look forward to continuing the fantastic partnership across 2022 and into the future to improve lives throughout WA.