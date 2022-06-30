Estrella excited over exceptional high-grade sulphides

Estrella Resources says first assay results from its Spargoville Nickel Project near Kambalda, Western Australia, are the best indication yet that it’s well on the way to be transitioning to producer status in the near-term.

Estrella managing Ddrector Chris Daws said the high grade of the massive sulphide find was exceptional, and common in this type of nickel system, typical of Kambalda-style komatiites.

Our team is working double-time to put the 5A mine back into production, the first step towards unlocking the potential of the Spargoville near-mine portfolio that Estrella currently controls,” he said.

Estrella Resources acquired the project through the purchase of WA Nickel, and acquired a large database of drillhole, surface sampling and underground channel sampling.

The surrounding area, including nearby mines, along with advances in modern geophysical exploration and metallurgical processing methods, provide Estrella Resources with broad exploration opportunities and targets to follow-up.

The Spargoville project was first discovered by Selcast Exploration in the late 1960s, and since then 1A, 5A, 5B and 5D deposits have been discovered and developed. The primary interest is 5A, where a high-grade body of nickel, copper, and cobalt is located directly below the floor of the open pit mine there, within 30m of the natural ground surface.