Eriez-Australia opens Perth sales and service centre

Eriez is pleased to announce the opening of its newest sales office in Western Australia, replacing its long-time sales representative organisation Western Process Equipment (WPE) with an Eriez-owned and operated sales and service centre.

WPE served Eriez customers in Perth for more than five decades, offering an extensive line of Eriez equipment, most notably in the mining and minerals processing industries.

Eriez’ Western Australia office will continue to provide suspended electromagnets, flotation equipment, metal detectors, magnetic mill liners, vibratory screeners, and other equipment for the mining market in addition to products for food, packaging and recycling.

“Eriez is expanding its offerings to customers in Western Australia through its new repair and service centre in the Perth facility, expediting the turnaround time for repairs conducted out of the Perth region,” Eriez vice president of international operations and business development Eric Nelson said.

“The service centre can handle suspended electromagnets, wet drum separators, eddy current separators and other larger pieces of equipment.

“We will build upon the foundation that WPE established and add new capabilities going forward that customers will appreciate.”

Longtime WPE employees Daniel Kerry and Amanda Ferguson will continue in their roles as part of the Eriez Western Australia office, joined by new team member Narishka Naidoo, who was recently hired as flotation process engineer.

WPE founder Brian Packer will now serve as an Eriez consultant. Packer worked as an employee and agent for Eriez for 55 years, originally at Eriez in Melbourne, then spent time in Sydney before opening WPE.

“Packer and his team have become entrenched in the mining industry over the past five decades and played an instrumental role in developing the drum separator technology for the mineral sands industry, which helped Eriez become a global leader in developing rare earth rolls. We are forever grateful for the WPE team and their tireless dedication to improving processes and efficiencies for all our customers,” Eriez-Australia managing director James Cooke said.

About Eriez

Established in 1942, Eriez is a global leader in separation technologies. Our commitment to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including magnetic separation, flotation, metal detection and material handling equipment. The company’s 900+ employees are dedicated to providing trusted technical solutions to the mining, food, recycling, packaging, aggregate and other processing industries. Headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, USA, Eriez designs, manufactures, and markets on six continents through 12 wholly owned international subsidiaries and an extensive sales representative network.

