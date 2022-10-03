ERA resignations over Jabiluka report

Energy Resources of Australia (ERA) chairman Peter Mansell and independent non-executive directors, Paul Dowd and Shane Charles, have tendered their resignations from the uranium producer’s independent board committee (IBC) after disputing comments made by major shareholder Rio Tinto.

Rio had previously voiced “deep frustration” to ERA’s alleged suggestion that the Jabiluka uranium deposit in the NT could potentially be mined despite intense opposition from Traditional Owners.

ERA recently commissioned an independent report that said the Jabiluka uranium assets – located in the World Heritage-listed Kakadu national park – would be valued at up to $1.2 billion.

And while the report acknowledged the Mirarr Traditional Owners’ long-standing opposition to the development of Jabiluka as a mining operation, it indicated the resource retains “strategic value”.

ERA is also aiming to raise funds for the $2 billion bill to rehabilitate the Ranger uranium mine located near Jabiluka, which was shuttered in 2021 after 40 years of operation.

Rio Tinto, which owns 86.3 per cent of ERA’s shares, has indicated it is prepared to support a proposed rights offering on the proviso that any funds raised are dedicated solely to rehabilitation and no mining development.

But the new report suggesting the Mirarr people could change their thoughts on allowing mining at Jabiluka led the world’s second-largest mining company to express its disappointment.

Mansell and the independent directors of ERA said the engagement of the independent expert was a process supported by Rio Tinto and the report expressly referred to the Mirarr People’s opposition to any further mining of Jabiluka, as well as ERA’s commitments under the long term care and maintenance agreement to not develop Jabiluka without Mirarr Traditional Owner approval.

They said they now did not believe that it was in the best interests of the company for them to continue to work with Rio Tinto into the future.

Rio Tinto chief executive Kellie Parker said the major sticking point has been the insistence of ERA’s independent board members on keeping the company’s Jabiluka options open, with Rio refusing to kick in money for any purposes other than rehabilitating the Ranger mine.

“It is inaccurate to suggest or imply that ERA has been seeking to raise funds, through the interim entitlement offer, for the development of Jabiluka or any other mine,” the IBC said.

“Moreover, Rio Tinto has never sought a commitment from the IBC that ERA only use proceeds from the interim entitlement offer to fund rehabilitation. The IBC has not ‘resisted’ providing such a commitment and in any event considers such a commitment is implied in the stated use of the proceeds which was clearly communicated to Rio Tinto.

“In its discussions with Rio Tinto, the IBC made it clear that the funds from the interim entitlement offer are being sought to fund the Ranger rehabilitation until the end of CY2023, which will provide ERA time to complete its updated feasibility study and prepare a revised closure plan. The IBC has never suggested raising funds through interim entitlement offer for any mining development.”