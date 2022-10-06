Changes to ERA board following Jabiluka uranium report

Energy Resources Australia (ERA) has renewed its board amid controversy over suggestions of further mining at the Jabiluka uranium deposit in the NT.



ERA chair Peter Mansell, along with independent directors Paul Dowd and Shane Charles, officially quit the board on Thursday.

The news brings to an end ERA’s standoff with Rio Tinto, its majority shareholder, and the Traditional Owners of the Jabiluka uranium deposit in the NT’s Kakadu National Park. The disagreement came about following the release of an ERA-commissioned report that suggested the deposit, which neighbours the now-closed Ranger uranium mine, could potentially be mined.

ERA is facing a $2 billion price tag for the Ranger rehabilitation and some read the fact the company’s report said the Jabiluka site retained “strategic value” of up to $1.2 billion as an effort to offset those costs.

The report generated a furious response from Rio and the Mirrar Traditional Owners, and ultimately led to calls from Rio and the Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corporation, which represents the Mirrar People, for changes to the ERA board.

“The ERA board cannot any longer run with foxes and hunt with the hounds. If the board cannot work with Rio Tinto and get on with raising the funds necessary to complete Ranger’s rehabilitation, they should immediately make way for a board that will,” Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Justin O’Brien said.

Mansell said this week he would resign once the company reached a clear interim funding solution. Thursday’s news that Rio Tinto would “amend an existing $100 million credit facility to assist ERA with its management of immediate liquidity issues” seemed to address that issue and Mansell, along with Dowd and Charles, promptly resigned.

Rio welcomed news of the ERA board renewal.

“We thank Peter Mansell, Paul Dowd and Shane Charles for their contribution to ERA and wish them well for the future,” Rio Tinto chief executive Australia, Kellie Parker, said.

“We are committed to working with ERA to facilitate this board renewal process and urgently develop a workable plan to fund the increased rehabilitation costs.

“We restate our belief that the successful rehabilitation of the Ranger Project Area, which is of critical importance to the Mirarr People, Rio Tinto and ERA, can be achieved in a way that is consistent with the Mirarr People’s wishes. This remains our utmost priority and commitment.”

The Mirrar People have long been adamant that no further mining will take place at Ranger, including at the Jabiluka uranium deposit, while Rio Tinto has also said it remains committed to rehabilitating the site.