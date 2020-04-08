ERA on track to meet 2020 production guidance

Energy Resources of Australia (ERA) produced 421 tonnes of uranium oxide at its Ranger mine in Northern Territory during the March quarter, on par with its 426 tonnes in the December 2019 quarter.

The Rio Tinto subsidiary managed to maintain production levels during the period despite lower ore milled volumes and mill head grades.

ERA milled 607 tonnes of ores during the March quarter, down 12 per cent on the December 2019 quarter. The drop in volume was the result of additional maintenance activities. The mill head grade was also 13 per cent lower than the previous quarter.

The company, however, benefited from a drawdown of ore stockpiles to offset the lower volume productions to achieve the targeted uranium oxide production.

ERA is also progressing the $830 million rehabilitation of the Ranger project area as it plans to cease operations by 2021 and fully rehabilitate the project area by January 2026.

The company is currently focused on filling Ranger Pit 3 with tailings from its tailing storage facility. The back fill of Pit 1 is expected to be completed in the second half of 2020, at which time the company will commence revegetation activities.

ERA predicted that its 2020 calendar year guidance will not be seriously impacted by the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, remaining at 1200 to 1600 tonnes.

The company will provide the market with further updates if there are any material impact on the Ranger operations due to the coronavirus.