Equinix Perth is the digital hub to support the path to sustainability

Science has established beyond doubt that the window for climate action is rapidly closing, resulting in greater attention to sustainability initiatives across business and government.

Companies of all sizes, across all industries, are establishing sustainability targets and measuring their progress, with customers, investors and regulators all expecting quantifiable improvements year over year.

To prepare for the future and remain competitive, organisations are making ESG commitments an essential part of their business strategy, building a more sustainable business ecosystem so their customers and partners can do the same.

Digital transformation is now recognised as a foundational source of competitive advantage and Equinix has prioritised ESG goals and will be climate neutral globally by 2030.

This ecosystem was recently enhanced with the launch of the 9800km Oman Australia subsea cable, connecting Australia to the Middle East and Europe and makes Western Australia a critical data hub where organisations with a digital-first strategy can embrace the power of ecosystems.

Leading with digital is essential to close any profit performance gaps, increase opportunities and accelerate ESG objectives. The latest edition of the Equinix Global Interconnection Index (GXI) 2023 report highlights that digital is a path to sustainability, with all industries tapping digital to accelerate their ESG objectives.

Notably, energy and utility are forecast to lead in digital growth rates for the next two years.

To find out more, read the Equinix GXI 2023 report and take a tour of its new PE3 data centre facility in Perth.