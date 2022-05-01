Epiroc to acquire Australian electrification specialist

Mining and infrastructure equipment manufacturer Epiroc has agreed to acquire JTMEC, an Australian company which specialises in electrical infrastructure, supporting the transition to battery electrification in the process.

Based in Perth, JTMEC is an electrification infrastructure solutions provider for both underground and surface mines.

The company’s offerings include high voltage installation and maintenance work, transformer servicing and testing, engineering design, feasibility studies, and training.

It also manufactures electrical products including substations and mine chargers.

From humble beginnings in Kalgoorlie, JTMEC now operates across Australia and in a number of international locations, aiming to provide a one stop solution to clients.

Australian minesites for which JTMEX is currently engaged to provide services include Olympic Dam, Dargues Gold Mine, DeGrussa Copper Mine and North Parkes.

It is also contracted to Australia’s biggest public transport project, the Sydney Metro Tunnel, which will deliver 31 metro stations and more than 66 milometers of new metro rail.

JTMEC has 190 employees and had revenues in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, of about $34 million.

Epiroc president and chief executive officer Helena Hedblom said battery electrification represented the future in the mining industry, and the strong team at JTMEC would play an important role in enabling this vital transformation.

“This acquisition will further strengthen our ability to support mining customers on their electrification journey toward less emissions, improved work conditions, and higher productivity. JTMEC is also a strong complement to Meglab, which we acquired in 2021,” she said.

The procurement is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.