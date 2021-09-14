Epiroc rig reveal adds muscle above and below ground

Epiroc has released a raft of new equipment, including the Pit Viper 291 drill rig and two Boltec rock reinforcement drill rigs, the M10 and the E10.

The Pit Viper 291 is the latest in a reputable line of drill rigs, now with the ability to drill larger diameters in soft to medium-ground conditions.

Epiroc product line manager for blasthole drilling Adrian Speer said the 291 filled a hole in the range to suit a number of new applications.

“The Pit Viper 291 is the perfect combination of large diameter drilling on a small platform,” he said.

“With proven performance throughout different regions and conditions, plus advanced autonomous features, the Pit Viper 291 will further exceed any drilling production requirements.”

The 291 can be configured with Epiroc’s Rig Control System (RCS) to allow for fully autonomous drilling, while options like AutoDrill and AutoLevel provide further productivity enhancements.

Underground, the Boltec M10 and E10 rock reinforcement drill rigs are well-suited to medium and large-sized tunnels.

Epiroc global product manager for rock reinforcement equipment Peter Bray said these machines were a step up from anything seen before.

“As mining operations move ever deeper underground, the difficulty in bolting and securing increasingly fragmented rock is rising,” he said.

“The Boltec M10 and Boltec E10 introduce previously unavailable autonomous functionality, this is the benchmark in underground rock reinforcement.”

Similar to the 291, the Boltec rigs can perform autonomously, with single and multi-bolt installation available.

Both Boltecs are highly flexible and offer several types of bolt, mesh and installation methods, while also having the option to come with a battery-electric driveline.

Not only does this driveline option improve carbon emissions, but operator health, safety and maintenance duties are all improved.