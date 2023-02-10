Epiroc Powerbit X helps Boliden increase automation

​​​​​​​​In the Garpenberg mine, Epiroc’s long-term partner Boliden is continuing investing in its automation project. As part of this project, Boliden are collaborating with Epiroc to increase and optimise the usage of the Boomers’ automation features.

The frequency of bit replacements in certain parts of the mine proved to be a problem so Epiroc introduced Boliden to the Epiroc Powerbit X drill bit and asked Boliden’s operators to put it to the test.

The trials started in May 2022 and continued over the following four months. During this time, Epiroc continuously supplied one of the development drill rigs of the Boliden fleet with Epiroc Powerbit X.

In addition to the bits, Epiroc also supplied the compatible SR35 drill string including rods, shanks, couplings and reamers to optimise the system performance.

Learn more about the trials and find out how the Epiroc Powerbit X exceeded Boliden’s expectations in this case video.