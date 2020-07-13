Epiroc partners with Vale for first ‘batteries as a service’ agreement

Epiroc has signed a batteries as a service (BaaS) agreement with Vale to safely install battery plans in two of its mining operations.

Through BaaS, Epiroc monitors the batteries it installs to a mining operation to deliver predictive maintenance and reduced downtime.

Working alongside customers to provide a suitable battery plan, Epiroc uninstalls old batteries at the site and uses them for secondary applications, recycling the batteries at the end of the process.

Canadian mining company Vale is the world’s largest nickel producer, and is one of many companies in the industry aiming for sustainable production and zero emissions.

“A key component to the success of this offering is the flexibility it allows our customers. We take ownership of the battery itself and automatically replace and update the units as needed, which means the mine site can breathe easier and continue to focus on heightened production,” Epiroc Rocvolt Canada product manager Shawn Samuels said.

Epiroc’s BaaS agreement with Vale is the first of its kind in the world.