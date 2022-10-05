Epiroc Minetruck haulers bound for Granny Smith

Leading mining equipment manufacturer Epiroc has won a large order for underground mining trucks from global gold producer Gold Fields.

The miner has ordered a fleet of powerful Minetruck MT65 haulers with automation features to be used at its Granny Smith gold mine in Western Australia.

The equipment order is valued at about MSEK 130 and was booked in the third quarter 2022.

Epiroc is a long-standing provider of equipment and services to the mine site, and is also supplying production drills and consumables.

The Granny Smith mine also utilizes Epiroc’s Mobilaris Onboard solution, an advanced operator navigation system.

Epiroc’s president Helena Hedblom said Epiroc was proud to continue the multi-year partnership with Gold Fields to optimise its safety and productivity.

Epiroc manufactures the Minetruck MT65 in Örebro, Sweden. They will come equipped with Epiroc’s telematics system Certiq, which allows for intelligent monitoring of machine performance and productivity in real-time, and will have Epiroc’s rig control system, RCS, installed, which makes them ready for automation and remote control. Delivery is expected to begin in early 2023.

Other Australian Gold Fields assets include St Ives, Agnew, and the Gruyere joint venture in Western Australia.