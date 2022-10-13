Epiroc launches next step in production drilling

Epiroc has launched a new long-hole production drill rig for medium to large sized drifts: Simba E70 S.

While the Simba E70 S will provide customers with cutting-edge automation features and excellent drilling quality, it will also feature Epiroc’s optimisation method; a step-by-step program that continuously improves how the machine is utilised in the mining process.

“Our new Simba E70 S delivers greater value to our customers’ operations through improved productivity, with zero compromise on quality”, sales and marketing at underground division vice president Sarah Hoffman said.

Simba E70 S is part of Epiroc’s smart series and can be delivered with the optional battery-electric driveline for reduced environmental impact and healthier underground conditions.

However, the real value is found while the machine is producing meters.

That is why the ability to track effectiveness and utilisation of Simba E70 S drills and produces meters when active is one of its main advantages.

“The connected Simba E70 S provides us with performance and quality data, so we can take the first step towards providing tailored process management to our customers”, production drilling at underground division global product manager Mikael Larslin said.

“After tracking effectiveness and utilisation, we compare the result to global benchmarks,” production drilling at underground division global portfolio manager Olav Kvist said.

“In that way, we can easily analyse if the machine is being used in the most optimal way or if there is room for improvements.

“Increased utilisation is the main goal. By guiding customers through a structured step-by-step optimisation program, we can increase their efficiency and profits over time. Change management based on data and reports is the real customer value.”

While the optimisation journey progresses, the operator’s role changes as well.

“As the process becomes more automated, the operator goes from running the Simba E70 S to supporting it when running in automated mode, up-skilling and making them more of a process operator”, Larslin said.

“All in all, it is the obvious next step in production drilling”, Kvist said.