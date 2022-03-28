Epiroc introduces new blasthole drill

Epiroc has introduced the DM30 XC blasthole drill that is suitable for a variety of multi-pass rotary and down-the-hole (DTH) drilling applications.

The leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries built the blasthole drill off the same proven platform as the Epiroc DM30 II, with the new DM30 XC offering 33 per cent more power and many benefits to customers.

Designed for maximum productivity and efficiency due to increased rotary torque, increased pulldown and a larger hole range capability, the DM30 XC can achieve a total clean depth capacity of 45.1 metres for multi-pass applications and 8.5 metres for single-pass applications.

“The DM30 XC is built tough for the most demanding jobs, and high quality at an excellent value is what sets it apart from other drills in its class,” Epiroc Surface division regional business manager Mark Stewart said.

“The drill is designed for mining so the structural components will hold up to the heavy-duty cycles required in a mining drill. The robust frame and tower weldments are manufactured to last the lifetime of the machine.”

A 300-gallon (1363-litre) fuel tank allows the rig to run for up to 16 hours before needing a refill for continuous operation, and the smaller, compact footprint of the DM30 XC makes it easy to manoeuvre on tight benches and simple to transport over between pits.

The DM30 XC is equipped with an electronic air regulation system (EARS) that provides low load start up and easy adjustment of bailing air to save horsepower and lower fuel consumption, extending power component life and decreasing total cost of ownership.

Epiroc’s blasthole drills are designed for safety, productivity and reliability for rotary or DTH drilling applications.