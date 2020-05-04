Epiroc upgrades world’s highest payload underground truck

Epiroc has enhanced the Minetruck MT65 with an upgrade that lowers the emissions that are generated from the world’s largest capacity underground mine truck.

The Minetruck MT65 has been given a range of improvements since 2016, with the addition of a new engine that lowers emissions significantly and provides more efficient operations.

This has allowed Epiroc’s updated engine to reach Tier 4 final/stage five requirements, receiving certifications of North American standards from Canada Centre for Mineral and Energy Technology (CANMET) and the United States’ Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA).

The engine includes a 45 per cent reduction in nitric oxide (NOx) along with an 80 per cent reduction to diesel particle emissions compared with a Tier 2 engine.

According to Epiroc, this reduces the need for ventilation in the working environment, allowing for lower operating costs and a reduced environmental footprint.

The updated MT65 truck also includes an additional load-weighing display to allow monitoring that determines if the truck is fully loaded every time to maximise payload and reduce the threat of overfilling.

“We keep a constant dialogue with our customers around the world to receive feedback from the field. These updates are the direct result of this feedback,” Epiroc’s underground division global product manager Daniel Sandström said.

Another upgrade for Minetruck MT65 is an optional ejector dump box option designed for compact envelop applications. The modular design is a “pin-on solution” that attaches to the truck’s load frame, allowing it to be swapped back to the standard dump box.