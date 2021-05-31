Epiroc to acquire Kinetic for tech solutions

Epiroc will acquire the expertise of Australian company Kinetic Logging Services for the recording of geophysical data.

The deal should be complete before July 2021, providing the Swiss multinational with products such as OreSight, Kinetic’s flagship product.

The technology provides advanced, real-time borehole assay data and grade information, allowing for increased productivity and more efficient ore blending.

Epiroc president and chief executive officer Helena Hedblom said the acquisition will bolster the company’s strong range of services.

“Epiroc is looking forward to welcoming the great team at Kinetic Logging Services to the Epiroc Group,” Hedblom said.

“Together, we will provide a wide range of smart products and services that strengthen mining customers’ end-to-end productivity, and we look forward to bringing OreSight to our customers around the world.”

Kinetic has around 180 employees and earns an annual revenue of about $30 million by engaging with around 400 Australian communities.

The Kinetic announcement came in the same month Epiroc finalised a deal to acquire MineRP to improve mine productivity and efficiencies through multiple data streams.

In December, when the acquisition was announced, Hedblom said MineRP would improve operational efficiencies and strengthen the end-to-end solutions provided by Epiroc.

“MineRP is a high-quality software provider with significant experience of connecting mines from pit to port, and together we will continue to make mining customers’ operations even more smart, safe and seamless,” Hedblom said.

MineRP has offices in Australia, South Africa, Canada and Chile, and specialises in productivity gains through integrated planning, execution and analytics.