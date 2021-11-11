Epiroc completes the electric vehicle puzzle

Epiroc has bolstered its support for battery electric vehicles (BEV) with a range of charging products for mining equipment, both fixed and mobile, with remote monitoring capabilities.

The original equipment manufacturer’s partnership with Kempower is one way in which the company collaborates to develop fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles.

Kempower uses 70 years’ experience in power source manufacturing to strive towards its sustainability commitments – carbon neutrality by 2035 and almost total recyclability for all charging products.

Another Epiroc development was the recent acquisition of Meglab, adding in-house innovation for efficient electrical infrastructure including chargers.

Epiroc commercial manager for Rocvolt Fredrik Martinsson said all of these developments built the business into a well-rounded provider of future-focussed mining products.

“We want to be a total solutions provider when it comes to our customer’s electrification journey, providing everything from battery conversions and BEV to related services and infrastructure,” Martinsson said.

Epiroc’s acquisition of FVT Research in September rounded out the company’s electric vehicle offering, as it can now offer battery conversion kits to allow mining companies to transition at their own pace to full electrification.

Epiroc’s president and chief executive officer Helena Hedblom said the FVT deal was an important piece to the electric vehicle puzzle.

“Bringing the strong team at FVT Research into the Epiroc Group fits perfectly into our strategy to provide emissions-free battery-electric vehicles,” Hedblom said.

“Our customers are increasingly discovering the significant benefits that come with using battery-electric vehicles, and FVT Research’s technical expertise and competence will be key assets for Epiroc as we continue to provide more solutions in this area.”