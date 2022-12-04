Epiroc and SSAB unveil greenest truck yet

The fossil-fuel-free steel mine truck is another step towards reducing carbon emissions and helping companies reach their climate goals.

Epiroc, in conjunction with Swedish steelmaker SSAB, has again expanded the green machine market with the reveal of the MT42, the its newest underground mining truck.

Sporting a fossil-fuel-free steel dump box, the latest battery-electric prototype is said to reduce CO2 emissions by 10 tonnes per manufactured truck, the equivalent of five gas cars per year.

Epiroc’s underground division president Sami Niiranen said the partnership with SSAB would see both companies work towards a more sustainable future.

“Our innovation agenda goes hand-in-hand with our customers’ sustainability agenda,” Niiranen said. “In the shift to a new low-carbon economy, our products and services will be a key contributor for our customers to meet their climate goals.”

In 2016, SSAB partnered with Swedish companies LKAB and Vattenfall to develop fossil-fuel-free steel and iron as part of the HYBRIT initiative. The initiative seeks to replace tradition coking coal steelmaking with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen, cutting down carbon emissions during production.

As a result, SSAB first created hydrogen-reduced iron in 2021 and plans to deliver fossil-fuel-free steel to the commercial market in 2026.

Head of SSAB special steels Johnny Sjöström said the expansion of alternate technologies was crucial to a low-carbon economy.

“Our fossil-free steel immediately reduces the carbon footprint to near zero without compromising the high quality and properties you would expect from SSAB steels,” he said. “It is the same steel, just without the negative environmental impacts.”

Epiroc’s corporate responsibility vice president Camilla Goldbeck-Lowe believes a sustainable future is within reach.

“We all play a part in creating a more sustainable future,” she said. “Our partnership with SSAB has enabled us to present the world’s first underground mine truck made using fossil-free steel.”

Epiroc has released a video containing more information on the MT42.