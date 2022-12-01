Epiroc and Gold Fields enter shared venture in sustainable trucking

Epiroc and Gold Fields have entered joint development for a diesel-electric mining truck.

The project will see the partnership develop Epiroc’s Minetruck MT65 E-Drive prototype, with the goal to operate at Gold Field’s Granny Smith mine in Western Australia in 2024.

Epiroc and Gold Fields have set their sights on sustainability in the industry, with Epiroc in particular taking steps to innovate the mining equipment market.

In addition to the new truck, Epiroc has described its recently revealed V Cutter and HexPicks tools as breakthrough technologies for the industry, which the company considers another step in its journey to broaden the zero-emissions technology market and achieve its ambitious sustainability goals for 2030.

The Minetruck MT65 E-Drive will combine traditional combustion engine and modern electric drive system technology to allow for significantly more efficient diesel usage and increasing operational productivity.

“We are proud to partner with Gold Fields in the development of a future-proof, low-emission mine truck in the large segment that will support them in reducing their emissions as well as overall TCO (total cost of ownership), without compromising on safety and productivity,” Epiroc president underground division Sami Niiranen said.

Gold Fields’ executive vice president Stuart Mathews also discussed the importance of collaborative sustainability targets.

“Gold Fields is committed to its decarbonisation targets and has been a leader in the Australian mining sector at integrating renewable energy and battery storage into our operations,” he said.

“This agreement with Epiroc broadens that emissions reduction focus to our underground vehicles and equipment.

“We are pleased to be partnering with a company like Epiroc, who are investing in technical solutions that support our target of reducing carbon emissions while maximising our potential from current assets like Granny Smith through innovative solutions.”

The Gold Fields project team will now work with Epiroc’s research and development team in the underground division in Orebro, Sweden, to review development and plan the trial phases.