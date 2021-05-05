Epiroc acquires mining software company

Epiroc has acquired MineRP to improve mine productivity and efficiencies through multiple data streams.

The company previously agreed to acquire the company in December 2020, with the sale now finalised by its group of owners, including Canada-based Dundee Precious Metals.

Epiroc will incorporate MineRP into its technology and digital division, with the purchase price undisclosed and not material.

In December 2020, Epiroc president and chief executive officer Helena Hedblom said the acquisition will help Epiroc transform the way mines operate.

“This acquisition fits well into Epiroc’s focus on supporting mining companies on their digitalization journey,” Hedblom said.

“The combination of MineRP’s platform capabilities with Epiroc’s digital solutions, partners and global presence has the potential to transform the way that mines operate.

“MineRP is a high-quality software provider with significant experience of connecting mines from pit to port, and together we will continue to make mining customers’ operations even more smart, safe and seamless.”

MineRP has offices in Australia, South Africa, Canada and Chile and specialises in productivity gains through integrated planning, execution and analytics.

It was founded in 1997 as Graphic Mining Solutions International and reported around $US16 million ($20.7 million) in revenue for the June 2020 financial year.

In March, Epiroc also acquired Meglab to support its transition to battery electric vehicles.

Meglab is based in Canada, employs 240 people and is a designer, manufacturer and installer of electrification and telecommunications infrastructure.

Its products range from system design and substations to switch gears and automated systems.

The company has delivered solutions to Newmont, Goldcorp and Kirkland Lake in Canada.