EOIs sought for DeGrussa

Sandfire Resources has initiated a formal sale process for its DeGrussa copper operations and related exploration tenure in Western Australia (the DeGrussa project).

DeGrussa produced more than 650,000 tonnes of copper and 380,000 ounces of gold over its life until its closure earlier this year.

It has been a world-class copper operation for Sandfire since its discovery in 2009 and the Doolgunna region remains a highly prospective area for future discoveries of both precious and base metals.

With the recent completion of underground mining operations at DeGrussa, and Sandfire’s acquisition of the MATSA copper operations transforming the company into a multi-mine international copper mining business, Sandfire has determined that now is the appropriate time to assess all commercial opportunities, including potential sale.

Sandfire has appointed Perth-based Azure Capital to assist with the process, which may or may not result in the divestment of the project.

The company will assess potential offers and determine whether any sale would realise an acceptable commercial outcome for Sandfire and its shareholders.

Sandfire is seeking to divest the DeGrussa project inclusive of the Old Highway Gold Project and associated Bryah Basin gold exploration tenements, the DeGrussa and Monty underground mines and associated near-mine tenements, oxide stockpiles and tailings dam mineral inventory and other property, plant and equipment.

Sandfire chief operating officer Jason Grace said DeGrussa had been an outstanding cornerstone asset for Sandfire during the first decade of its growth and success as a mid-tier mining company.

“After receiving several unsolicited expressions of interest to acquire the DeGrussa package, we have decided that it is in our best commercial interests to initiate a formal sale process. This is consistent with our recent portfolio transformation and our strategic focus on long-life assets in Tier 1 locations.”