Environmental nod for Siviour mine and concentrator

Renascor Resources has received approval of the Program for Environment Protection and Rehabilitation (PEPR) for its proposed Siviour Graphite mine and concentrator, the upstream component of the company’s vertically integrated Battery Anode Material (BAM) project, located wholly in South Australia.

Renascor managing director David Christensen said obtaining PEPR approval brought the company another key step closer to becoming a producer of 100 per cent Australian-made purified spherical graphite.

The result is the culmination of extensive technical, environmental and social investigation over the last six years, and satisfies a fundamental condition precedent of the Australian Government’s $185 million loan facility to fund BAM.

“We are very proud that the project has satisfied the comprehensive conditions required by the South Australian Department for Energy and Mining and we look forward to continued engagement with the local community and the State Government as we work towards the commencement of mining and graphite production at Siviour with minimal environmental impacts and maximum social and economic benefits to the local and wider community,” Christensen said.

“The timing of the PEPR approval is especially opportune for the project, as there is growing potential for substantial upstream bottlenecks in the graphite-anode-battery supply chain due in large part to the lengthier approval process associated with new graphite mining operations relative to rapidly growing anode capacity.

“With this important regulatory milestone now achieved, Renascor is well poised to rapidly advance through the final development stages, into construction and operation of an important new supply line for the lithium-ion battery industry.”