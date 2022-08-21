Ensuring every worker goes home safe

More than 1000 leading health and safety professionals are converging on the Gold Coast for the Queensland Mining Industry Health and Safety Conference (QMIHSC) this week (August 21–24), with one focus: to ensure that every worker in the industry goes home safe at the end of every shift.

Speaking to the largest crowd in the conference’s 32-year history, QMIHSC 2022 chair and chief inspector of coal mines for Resources Safety and Health Queensland, Peter Newman, said the mining industry’s core value and commitment was the safety, health and psychological wellbeing of its workforce.

“The industry is committed to eliminating fatalities, injuries and occupational illnesses, with a strong focus on building and sustaining respectful workplaces,” he said.

“Every individual, regardless of where they work, who they work for, how they are employed, or the tasks they undertake expects the same high standard of workplace safety, health and wellbeing.

“There has been a lot of developments that provide for the better management of work health and safety issues in the industry over the last three years, due to the COVID-related postponement of the conference in 2020 and 2021, so I expect that each of you will leave this conference with a broader range of strategies to better manage health and safety risks.”

The in-person and online conference is organised by representatives from the Queensland Resources Council (QRC), Resources Safety and Health Queensland, the Mining & Energy Union Queensland, industry organisations and the Australian Workers’ Union.

Interim Anglo American chief executive in Australia, Nick Barlow, said the company was pleased to support the conference, fostering improved collaboration across industry.

“Over the past few years, our industry demonstrated unprecedented cooperation as we responded to COVID, with a collective belief that the health and safety of our people and communities comes first. It showed was possible through collaboration, drive and a shared sense of responsibility, which we hope to again harness this week as we work together to respond to broader industry safety and health challenges,” he said.

The conference boasts a full program of topical sessions, workshops, award presentations and a gala dinner and attracts a wide range of presenters willing to share their knowledge, expertise and insights into important health and safety matters in our industry.