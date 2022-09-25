Encounter collects $4 million for further exploration

Encounter Resources has received commitments for a placement to raise $4 million, priced at 12 cents per share, to fund exploration at various projects in Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

The company will focus primarily on its fully-owned copper and lithium exploration activities at Sandover in the NT, advancing the IOCG (iron oxide, copper, gold) and rare earths potential at Aileron in the West Arunta region of WA, and the Lamil copper-gold project in the Paterson Province of WA.

In addition, Encounter shareholders have significant leverage to multiple, well-funded, partner exploration programs via farm-in agreements with world leading resources companies to provide up to $65m in initial exploration funding.

Encounter is one of Australia’s leading mineral exploration companies listed on the ASX, primarily focussed on discovering major copper-dominant deposits in Australia.

It partners with leading mid-tier and major producers to advance its extensive project pipeline with more than $25m of project funding contributed by partners over the past decade.

