Emeco excess equipment deal with Ritchie Bros.

Ritchie Bros. has entered into an agreement to deliver excess mining equipment dispersal services to Emeco.

Under this agreement, Ritchie Bros. will collaborate with Emeco to deliver competitive integrated sales and marketing solutions to the dispersal of heavy earthmoving equipment.

Emeco is one of Australia’s largest, independent mining equipment rental businesses, providing tailored earthmoving equipment solutions for mining companies – with operations in all key mining regions of Australia.

Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Emeco brings deep knowledge and an impressive rental fleet, supported by a network of maintenance and component rebuilding workshops across the country.

With this joint agreement, Emeco has received a dedicated storefront on Ritchie Bros.’ IronPlanet, a custom-branded seller page that includes Emeco listings for sale. Assets will either be sold via both Marketplace-E and IronPlanet auctions with the approach tailored to deliver the optimal result.

Ritchie Bros. sales director Finlay Massey said the company pleased to be working in collaboration with Emeco to deliver innovative solutions to the dispersal of excess assets.

“With a shared focus on asset solutions, this agreement is the foundation for a strong partnership and compliments our efforts to diversify our sales solutions.,” he said.

“We are uniquely positioned to deliver Emeco with our substantial resources, industry expertise and extensive buyer database to maximise the return on sale of surplus Emeco assets.”

Emeco general manager for global assets Steve Crofts said the business had been in the mining industry for 50 years providing heavy earthmoving equipment to mining companies and contractors across coal, gold, copper, bauxite and iron ore.

“We are pleased to start selling surplus assets through Ritchie Bros. to the global mining industry,” he said.

“Ritchie Bros.’ multichannel sales approach will allow us to sell equipment when, how, and where, we choose.”

Emeco carries out a comprehensive scope of work from its component and rebuilding company, Force Equipment, to their line boring company, Borex, and underground mining services company, Pit N Portal.

Emeco’s operations is supported by close to 1300 employees and a solid and experienced management team who are well equipped with proprietary asset management and fleet optimisation technology and more than 1000 units of heavy equipment in various quality brands such as Caterpillar, Hitachi, Liebherr, and Komatsu.

Ritchie Bros. is highly experienced in conducting large-scale mining transactions and deliver significant results by leveraging its global network, comprehensive sales solutions, providing insights and a number of transaction solutions for commercial assets.