Earth moves for Red Mountain

The earth is set to move for junior explorer Red Mountain Mining’s Mt Mansbridge heavy rare earth and nickel-cobalt-PGE project in Western Australia.

The company has engaged experienced contractor Stark Drilling to provide a reverse circulation rig for Mt Mansbridge’s upcoming drill prospects, with works expected to kick off around mid to late May.

Red Mountain has already secured all personnel, including geologist and field consultants, along with equipment tfor the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, a field reconnaissance trip to Mt Mansbridge will be undertaken by Red Mountain personnel to reaffirm all targets prior to drilling: they include Déjâ vu, Solo, Cow Creek and Kylo prospects. Heritage surveys and earthworks have been completed for efficient land access.

Non-Executive chairman Troy Flannery said that with the completion of the Kimberley wet season, the company was “excited to get on the ground and drill its battery mineral targets and further evaluate the prospectivity of Mt Mansbridge”.

Study results released in January confirmed that the Mt Mansbridge project hosted heavy rare earth minerals xenotime and florencite.

With a significant number of deposits already located in the East Kimberley region of WA – such as Browns Range, John Galt, Brockman, and Cummins Range – Red Mountain believes Australia’s north-west is an emerging rare earths province.