Duratec seals $48 million BHP deal

Australian engineering, construction, and remediation contractor Duratec as been awarded a $48 million contract with BHP WA Iron Ore for wharf structural remediation works at the BHP Berth C & D at Finucane Island, Port Hedland, Western Australia.

The projects key objectives on the wharf include:

• Repair to steel piles and steel members

• Replacement of steel ladders

• Concrete remediation

• Pile wrapping repairs

• Pile jacket installation

• Fabrication and installation of a new raw water line and hose connection points

• Approach jetty and maintenance jetty repair (Berth D)

• Demolition of two access landings (Berth C and between Berth C&D)

Work on the project starts immediately, and a commencement on site is scheduled for March 2023. The project is anticipated to be completed by February 2025.

Duratec managing director Phil Harcourt said the company continues to demonstrate its ability to secure work through its early contractor involvement engagement model by working with its clients early in partnership to deliver project solutions that are beneficial to all parties.

“Duratec has a long history in delivering large asset remediation projects nationwide,

supported by Duratec’s in-house technical engineering expertise. The Company remains the contractor of choice with a strong client base.”