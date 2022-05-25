Drills bring up glittering results at Katanning

Ausgold’s 100 per cent-owned flagship Katanning Gold Project (KGP) in Western Australia has recorded an increase in the mineral resource estimate, which now totals 2.16 million ounces of gold, representing a 17 per cent rise in total contained ounces compared with the previous figure.

The updated KGP resource has further expanded the Central and Southern Zone resources. More than 26,700 metres of reverse circulation and diamond drilling have been completed since December 2021.

The Central Zone represents the majority of the KGP resource, including the stacked Jinkas-White Dam, Olympia and Jackson lodes, which have been updated by 15,078 metres of new drilling.

The Southern Zone resource has been updated by over 8199m of new drilling, with the Dingo resource, which now includes the Dingo South area, extending the resource a further 900 metres along strike.