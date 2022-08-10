Drilling results extend St Anne’s gold footprint

Meeka Metals has registered broad zones of high-grade gold from 38 aircore hole assays at St Anne’s, part of its Murchison gold project.

In particular, strong geological continuity was observed between two holes which intersected thick zones of quartz veining that host the exceptionally high-grade and coarse nuggety gold.

Meeka managing director Tim Davidson said the broad zones of shallow gold prevalent at St Anne’s continued to demonstrate the exceptional growth opportunity at project.

“Pleasingly, these results also demonstrate the significant high-grade potential as we continue to grow the footprint of this large gold system,” he said.

Drilling is continuing at St Anne’s targeting the largely untested central area immediately along strike and to the south of these exceptional high-grade results.

“We are also working toward the inclusion of St Anne’s in our next mineral resource update, targeted for the December 2022 quarter,” he said.