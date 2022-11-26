Drilling kicks off at Menzies project

Drilling has commenced at Kingswest Resources’ Menzies Gold Project (MGP) in Western Australia.

An initial 3000m RC program has been planned to infill drill both the Stirling and Pericles Deposits to increase the confidence in grade and mineralisation continuity.

The mineralisation at Pericles and Stirling remains open with indications that high grade shoots may continue at depth.

Kingwest executive chairman Greg Bittar said the restart of drilling at Menzies followed a recent independent review of the resources and historic drilling.

Menzies has previously produced nearly 787,200 ounces at 19 gram per tonne gold from predominantly narrow, high grade shoots.

There is growing evidence that high grade zones of mineralisation are hosted within the areas of identified mineralisation that may be attractive high grade mining targets.

The MGP is one of WA’s major historic gold fields, located north of the globally significant gold deposits of Kalgoorlie, covering a contiguous land package over a strike length in excess of 15 kilometres.

Modern exploration since closure over 20 years ago has been limited prior to Kingwest acquiring the project in 2019.