Drilling commences for Suvo silica sands

Suvo Strategic Minerals has commenced drilling at its 100 per cent-owned Eneabba silica sands project in Western Australia.

The works have begin on the private land to the east of granted tenure that contains the project’s maiden Inferred JORC Resource of 216 million tonnes of of silica sand.

The drilling campaign consists of about 75 holes for a total of 2100 meters and will be completed within a week.

The land is currently used for agricultural purposes and has infrastructure including road access, three-phase power and water, and a rail line direct to Geraldton Port.

The cleared area of about 250 hectares negates the need for environmental clearing permits, and with key infrastructure already available, project timelines may be significantly reduced.

Importantly, Suvo continues to advance its discussions with the above and below rail operators, including the Midwest Port Authority, all of which are critical to ensuring the company is well placed in its pursuit towards the potential development of a silica sand operation at Eneabba.

The commencement of this drilling campaign will allow Suvo to obtain bulk samples

and send these to various end-users who have already registered their interest for metallurgical test work. Sample results will assist to define end-user product specifications and potential product pricing, allowing for meaningful offtake discussions.

Following completion of the drilling program and confirmation of product suitability, Suvo plans to commence study work to facilitate a mining licence application. The existing infrastructure already in place will likely assist in expediting feasibility studies.

Suvo executive Director Aaron Banks said there was great potential in extending the resource into an area that could significantly reduce the timeline and pathway to production.

“We look forward to updating the market in due course,” he said.