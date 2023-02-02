Dreadnought sails toward enormous capital raise

Western Australian gold explorer Dreadnaught Resources has set its eyes on a $21.4 million capital raise.

Following a trading halt on January 30, the company announced a discounted placement price in shares, a whole 9.1 per cent lower than its last trading price.

The move may have been a wise one, attracting firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors for the placement of 200 million new ordinary shares with a combined value of $20 million.

Dreadnought has also committed to subscribe for $1.4 million worth of new shares at an issue price of $0.10 per share, subject to shareholder approval in a meeting expected in March.

The fresh capital will be used to advance Dreadnought’s portfolio of projects – in particular, the Mangaroon critical minerals project in WA, which so far has resulted in numerous discoveries, such as the detection of thick, high-grade rare earth elements mineralisation in January.

“The range and scale of minerals we have identified has seen Mangaroon emerge as a world-class critical metals province in about six months,” Dreadnought managing director Dean Tuck said.

“We have already identified a source of the regional rare earths at the C3 carbonatite with potentially more to come.”

The effort to secure funds follows the company’s release of its December quarterly report, which makes note of its negative operating cashflows. At the time, Dreadnought reported operating cash outflows of $277,000, and the materials stock received $129,000 from financing activities.

“These funds will allow for further rapid progress on rare earths and a range of other critical metals at Mangaroon,” Tuck said.

“The company will also progress activities at its other projects, which are showing considerable promise as ongoing exploration continues. All this amounts to continuous news flow and an exciting period ahead for Dreadnought.”

Dreadnought move for capital, it appears, has had the desired effect.