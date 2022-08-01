Dreadnought finalises Central Yilgarn acquisitions

Dreadnought Resources has acquired seven tenements from Arrow Minerals, covering about 100 strike kilometres over the Evanston, Elvire and Yerilgee greenstone belts located adjacent to the Illaara greenstone belt, in the Central Yilgarn region of Western Australia.

Included as part of the consideration for the project is the issue of 2,350,000 fully paid ordinary shares to Arrow Minerals.

The Yerilgee and Evanston greenstone belts have proven gold and iron ore mineralisation and significant potential for LCT pegmatites, volcanogenic massive sulfides (VMS) and komatiite-hosted nickel sulphides. The Central Yilgarn Project represents a significant regional consolidation over a highly prospective area.

In addition, first-pass, gold exploration has resulted in numerous gold occurrences with significant intercepts requiring follow-up.

Dreadnought managing director Dean Tuck said Dreadnought now controls a dominant land position in a region currently experiencing the expansion and development of several iron ore and gold operations and with significant potential for base metals and LCT pegmatites.

“Dreadnought will continue to assess opportunities to unlock value as part of an ongoing commercial and technical review,” he said.