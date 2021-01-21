DRA gains second major Carmichael contract

Bravus Mining and Resources (formerly Adani) has awarded DRA Global with a $140 million coal preparation contract for the Carmichael coal mine and rail project in Queensland.

DRA will supply and construct the Carmichael coal processing infrastructure, sizing and conveying equipment as well as building the train load out infrastructure.

Bravus chief executive David Boshoff said the company selected DRA for its exceptional service to the Australian resources sector, including its previous work at Carmichael.

“DRA will carry out the design, engineering and construction of our coal preparation plant,” Boshoff said.

“The coal handling plant resizes the coal and the coal preparation plant processes the coal to meet final product quality requirements. In doing so, the finished product is more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

“It is these facilities that will see Carmichael (thermal) coal become some of the better-quality coal from around the world.”

Bravus expects to see more than 250 DRA employees working on these combined projects in a welcome boost to Mackay’s employment.

DRA chief executive Andrew Naude said he was pleased that the company had continued involvement in such a critical project.

“DRA is delighted to have been awarded an additional major contract on the Carmichael project,” he said.

“(This enables DRA) to be able to continue creating employment opportunities and supporting the Central Queensland region.”

Bravus has spent more than $1.5 billion on contracts for the Carmichael project, creating more than 2000 jobs, with 88 per cent of the contracts being delivered by Queensland’s local businesses.

The Carmichael mine is on track to produce first coal this year after beginning the laying of railway track to connect the mine to Abbot Point Terminal at the end of last year.

Once operational, the Carmichael mine is expected to produce more than 10 million tonnes of coal a year.