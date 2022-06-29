Dozers start digging at Coburn project

Rapid construction of Strandline Resources’ Coburn mineral sands project in Western Australia has facilitated commencement of open pit mine development (starter pits) two months ahead of schedule.

After successful early mobilisation of the mining contractor in April 2022, construction of the temporary tailings storage facility is almost finished, and pre-strip mining will commence from next week.

Mine development will now run concurrently with finalising the construction of the processing and supporting infrastructure, which remains on-budget and on track for first production of HMC (heavy mineral concentrate) later this year.

Detailed mine planning optimisation by AMC Consultants, using the latest infill drilling data, has resulted in an enhanced pit design for the first two years of the mine plan, which contains less overburden (lower strip ratio) and potentially reduced mining costs compared to assumptions contained within the Coburn definitive feasibility study.

The three dozer mining units have been delivered and assembled on site, ready to be moved into position for mining first ore later this year.

Commissioning of the sub-systems associated with the wet concentration plant (WCP) and hybrid power station is expected to commence from July 2022 as construction verification works ramps up.

Strandline managing director Luke Graham said with Coburn construction reaching peak activity and personnel numbers on site, the company continues to focus on managing the various risk factors associated with development of the project.

“This includes HSE risks, potential impacts of COVID-19, inclement weather, contractor performance and contractual claims,” he said.

“The capital expenditure forecast to complete the project, including an assessment of contractual claims received to date, is regularly evaluated by the Company’s technical, financial and legal experts.”

The Coburn project is set to capitalise on its robust margins, the buoyant minerals sands commodity pricing outlook, its Tier 1 location, and the growing demand for critical minerals.