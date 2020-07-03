Downer purchases Australia’s first Komatsu 830E-5 trucks

Downer has taken delivery of five next-generation Komatsu 830E-5 dump trucks, the first fleet to be sold in Australia.

The 830E-5 model has a capacity of 230 metric tonnes and is said to be the most technologically advanced 240-US ton class truck Komatsu has manufactured to date.

It incorporates new engine and drive system features to deliver improved performance, intelligent parasitic load engine control, up to 80 per cent lower particulate matter emissions and better fuel efficiency.

Downer general plant manager Ryan Kirkwood said the purchase of the fleet of 830E-5’s was the result of the company’s longstanding operational relationship and history with Komatsu.

“It was an obvious decision to transition to the new 830E-5 for a key project in Western Australia,” Kirkwood said.

“For a number of years, we have successfully operated large fleets of Komatsu 830Es and 930Es both internally and for clients.

“Considering our long-standing relationship with Komatsu and the trucks we already have in operation, the new 830E-5s provide synergies in operator training, as well as the ergonomic benefits that come with a new design.”

Downer’s decision to purchase the first 830E-5s was prompted by the trucks’ reliability, low maintenance, extended service hours, long-term mechanical availability and extended life frame of more than 80,000 hours.

Komatsu national product manager – mining Jason Arthur said the new 830E-5 models featured proven improvements in operator safety and comfort, increased speed on gradient through horsepower variations and higher payload capacity.

“The 830E-5 model also has significantly increased parts commonality with our larger 930E-5 model, allowing for reduced stocking levels on sites running both models,” Arthur said.

“Incorporating the latest technology engine and drive system, the 830E-5 provides significantly lower noise levels and reduced fuel consumption as part of our drive to achieve lower-energy mining operations.

“It’s also a highly flexible platform, offering future technology expansion capabilities including machine autonomy and trolley-assist options that provide alternatives to diesel fuel and reduce scope 1 emissions.”