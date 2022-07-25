Don Kyatt opens new Indigenous-inspired warehouse

Don Kyatt Spare Parts has moved its Sydney branch into a new, state of the art facility in Marsden Park, located in the city’s north west, where they will continue to service customers of both its Terrain Tamer 4WD and Flashlube brands.

Previously located in Seven Hills, where Don Kyatt had operated for over 30 years since opening in 1988, the company had outgrown its former home and started planning the new facility in early 2020, before COVID-19 slowed down its plans.

Working with a team of architects and project managers, the company navigated the slowdown of building permits and supply issues due to the pandemic, and held all design meetings online to finally deliver the new premises in May.

Built on a large 4500km2 site, the new building covers an area of over 1900km2 and features two adjoining warehouses. Landscaping features bottle trees and timber totems of varying heights, to give the building an organic, outback feel.

This outback theme is complemented by a red stone “corroboree” area at the building’s main entry, and a visually striking façade which features an aboriginal painting from long term Terrain Tamer customer Kurun Warun, that has been digitised and laser cut onto a steel sunscreen, which spans the width of the building.

Titled Dry Water, the painting depicts two men travelling on the same journey and assisting each other when things get broken, and pays homage to the roots of the Terrain Tamer brand, which assisted the likes of Bill King, who ran outback tours in the 1970’s.

The painting also depicts Terrain Tamer’s various locations such as billabongs, across the outback and beyond, as a symbol that customers are never far away from the company’s network and support, wherever their travels take them.

“The Aboriginal input into the screen and the inspiration for the landscaping gives the building an element of soul and timelessness which is very hard to do with a modern building,” project manager Adam Wright said.

“It has turned what could have otherwise been just another building into a truly meaningful connection to what the brand represents.”

Don Kyatt Spare Parts general manager Brent Hutchinson agreed.

“Having Tio (Kurun Warun) paint our story for us is one thing, but to be able to present it across a 40m building has really brought the culture of the company into light,” he said.

“Terrain Tamer is more than just moving boxes, and our connection with our customers is achieved with a great amount of passion.”

Don Kyatt Spare Parts’ new Sydney warehouse is at 5 Ultimo Place, Marsden Park, 2765.

For more information visit donkyatt.com.au.