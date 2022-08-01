Deterra records royalty revenue of $265 million

Deterra Royalties has confirmed total royalty receipts for the June 2022 quarter of $113.1 million, bringing the total for FY22 to $265.2m.

Deterra had three royalty-producing regions in the quarter, comprising:

BHP’s Mining Area C (MAC), which generated iron ore revenue royalties of $67m and a capacity payment of $46m for total revenue of $111m of the quarter.

Two Western Australian mineral sands operations which generated $0.1m combined.

The company receives an ongoing royalty of 1.232 per cent of Australian dollar-denominated quarterly FOB revenue from the MAC royalty area.

Additional, one-off capacity payments of $1m per one million dry metric tonne increase in annual mine production are determined for the periods ending June 30.

During FY22, Deterra benefitted from both its royalty as well as the significant capacity payments as MAC, together with the adjacent South Flank mine, continued in its growth towards becoming the world’s largest iron ore hub.

During the quarter, increasing sales volumes from the ramp-up of South Flank mine led to MAC iron ore revenue royalties increasing by 13.3 per cent compared to the December 2021 quarter.

Deterra managing director Julian Andrews said it was pleasing to see such strong revenue performance from the company’s royalty assets in its second year as a listed company.

“It is with credit to our mining partner BHP at MAC for the impressive operational execution of the South Flank project,” he said.

“South Flank was commissioned in May 2021 and reached an average capacity ore quality. Deterra’s royalty receipts are based on sales invoiced during the period which may reflect, in part, provisional pricing.

“Accordingly, quarterly revenues can be impacted by the timing of adjustments to align achieved pricing to provisional pricing from the prior quarter.”

“Deterra’s positioning as an inflation-resilient investment is becoming increasingly prominent as the only mining royalty company of scale on the ASX.

“We provide our investors with a high margin, top line exposure to high quality mining assets. We don’t have the same exposure to rising costs as direct mining equity investment, whilst retaining exposure to extensions and expansions at no cost.”

MAC is the cornerstone of the company, which manages a portfolio of resource royalties, focusing on shareholder returns.