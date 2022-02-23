Despite COVID: The growing contractor catchcry

Major mining contractors NRW Holdings, Perenti, Monadelphous, MACA and Macmahon have achieved varying degrees of growth of late, while COVID-19 looms over the industry.

“Despite COVID” has lingered upon most half-year reports to begin 2022 and these big names were no exception.

Standout performers included Macmahon with revenue of $809 million – 24 per cent higher than the prior corresponding period (pcp) – and Monadelphous with revenue of $1.065 billion – up 12.3 per cent on the pcp and a record half-year in its maintenance and industrial services division.

Macmahon chief executive officer Michael Finnegan said the momentum had flowed into 2022 where COVID-related issues remained.

“Macmahon has continued to perform well in the first half of FY22 and build upon our track record of successfully delivering for clients amid a challenging COVID environment,” he said.

“New project activity will continue into the second half with recruitment and commencement planned for Warrawoona in March 2022 and King of the Hills underground in April 2022, which will see our margins improve as these new projects move out of the start-up phase.”

Monadelphous deployed an employee retention plan during the half, in order to maintain its strong workforce of 7347 people, including subcontractors.

Monadelphous managing director Rob Velletri said he expected the company to feel the effects of COVID throughout 2022, hence the need for such initiatives.

“The shortage of skilled labour will continue to be challenging. The increase in COVID-19 case numbers in Western Australia will also provide further challenges in the short term,” he said.

Perenti reported “significant revenue growth despite the continued COVID-19 challenges,” in its half-year report, which included revenue of $1.2 billion across its Australia, African and North American operations.

However, managing director and chief executive officer of Perenti, Mark Norwell, said the company had managed to significantly grow its workforce “despite the continuation, and in some cases worsening, of macro-economic and operating conditions.”

“Labour has remained tight, supply chains have continued to see disruptions, and the impacts of COVID-19 have arguably worsened both domestically and internationally,” he said.

“Yet, despite this…we welcomed almost 1000 additional employees into the business.”

Of the solely Australian contractors, NRW Holdings was the standout performer, raking in half-year revenue of $1.16 billion.

This is also expected to grow in the first half of 2022, as NRW takes on a $702 million contract with Karara Mining starting in March.

At MACA, revenue increased by a whopping 80 per cent as a result of the company’s $175 million acquisition of Downer Group’s Mining West business.

The contractor also took on works for a raft of major mining companies such as Regis Resources, Fortescue Metals Group, Sino Iron, Roy Hill, Pilbara Minerals, BHP, and the Gruyere joint venture between Gold Road and Gold Fields.