Designed to enhance safety

Rammer Boom Systems have been an integral part of Australian crushing circuits for more than 40 years.

We asked Fernando Marques, Product Line Lifecycle Manager for Mining and Attachment Tools at the Rammer factory in Finland what makes Rammer Booms a safe choice.

“Safety is paramount in all aspects of Rammer boom lifecycle; design, manufacturing, operation and maintenance and having safety as a top priority in design and manufacturing phase will ensure safe boom operation and maintenance,” said Marques.

Rammer provides a safe turn-key package comprising hammer, boom, power pack and full electrification of the system.

All elements are manufactured to stringent quality and exacting safety standards and are fully CE-compliant including fail-safe switches and redundancy monitoring in pressure lines.

“Mechanical design allows for modularity, so that boom and power pack can be easily and safely mounted and dismounted,” Marques added.

Safe operation

Rammer offers complete operational training including videos and operator manuals and authorised Rammer agents provide support for designing the area around booms i.e. boom location, clearance required around equipment and safe access to boom components.

Additionally, design features such as fully encapsulated hydraulic power pack in a close skid prevents any contact with operators while boom is running and shock absorbing pedestal mounting results in less vibration in adjacent area.

Boom remote control enables safer operation of the boom by taking the operator out of the equipment front line.

Less maintenance

High quality manufacturing ensures long service life with less maintenance that means fewer touch points with operators. However, if operators need to service the equipment, they can rely on a number of mechanical and electrical safeguards to protect them from any risky situation.

Height and width design of boom arms enable practical and safe access to servicing the equipment.

Booms are equipped with heated treated conical pins that increase service life and can be easily and safely removed when replacing the bushings.

Cylinder design is heavy duty to ensure longer life and thus fewer change-outs, i.e. reducing operators exposure to service maneuver.

High quality and certified hoses, sealings, and components prevent oil leaks, reducing oil consumption and reducing number of change-outs.

Rammer solution

Rammer has 28 boom models from 1 tonne up to 18 tonne heavy duty models. With reaches from 1 metre up to 17 metres there is a boom to suit all types of mining and quarrying applications – from smaller stationary crushing plants and mobile crushers to gyratory crushers and ROM bins.

Authorised Rammer agents offer a complete safe turn-key packages comprising rockbreaker, boom system, power pack and full electrification of the system that are customised to meet specific customer needs and ensure the right equipment is positioned in the right place for optimum safety and productivity.

Rammer is a part of Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions business area that operates within Sandvik Group, the global engineering giant in mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting and materials technology.

All Rammer products are supported by a dedicated global dealer network with ready access to genuine Rammer parts and a wealth of operational knowledge and experience to ensure that your Rammer breaker boom package continues to contribute to your company’s profitability for its entire working life.