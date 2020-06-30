Derrick’s G-Vault screens more durable than conventional methods

Derrick Corporation has launched its new G-Vault polyurethane interstage screen for carbon/resin in leach processing at gold recovery plants.

The interstage screen reduces maintenance, eliminating frequent washing and unblinding procedures required for alternative stainless steel wedge wire screens, due to the resistance of the polyurethane.

Derrick’s G-Vault screens offer up to 20 per cent higher open areas than wedge wire screens and produce the same micron consistency as wedge wire, with reduced processing interruptions and extended intervals between cleaning cycles.

OceanaGold senior metallurgist at the Haile gold mine Jeremy Rozelle said after six weeks of use, the company was so impressed by the G-Vault screens it decided to install them in place of every existing screen at the mine.

“After the first check up at six weeks, the determination was made to replace all interstage screens at our operation with the Derrick G-Fault baskets,” Rozelle said.

“This decision was based mainly on performance. During the first six weeks of the trial, neither basket had to be pulled by operations for any reason.

“Performance in the circuit went up, while also allowing operators to focus on other tasks. The wear on the screen panels tested was minimal to none over the trial.”

Composed of several independent screen sections, the replaceable screen sections reduce maintenance costs by permitting replacement of only the heavily worn or damaged section, rather than replacing the entire screen as with conventional options.

Tested in six countries, some applications found the run times without periodic cleaning cycles to extend beyond 18 months.

Derrick’s G-Vault screens are available in a variety of sizes, with screen apertures ranging from 500 to 1200 microns.