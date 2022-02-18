DEAP expansion to streamline environmental approvals

The Federal Government’s expansion of the Digital Environmental Assessment Program (DEAP) will accelerate projects for the Western Australian mining sector, according to the Chamber of Minerals and Energy WA (CME).

The $47 million investment to expand the DEAP aims to slash “green tape” for industry, protect the environment and improve transparency in project approvals.

The program, which has been trialled in WA, is expected to improve the process of referrals and environmental assessments under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.

CME Director of Policy and Advocacy Rob Carruthers said with $91 billion of planned and prospective projects in the pipeline across the WA resources sector, there is a significant prize to be realised if these investments can be brought forward.

“This digital assessment program is being piloted in WA and the investment to expand it is welcomed by the WA mining and resources sector,” Carruthers said.

“We have long supported a robust regulatory regime for environmental approvals but one that is efficient, transparent and free from duplication.

“For our sector – and many other industries – removal of regulatory duplication and better coordination of assessments and approvals across government agencies will drive much needed public sector efficiency, and provide business the confidence to invest in major projects.”

Carruthers said it’s not until a project obtains final regulatory approval that material economic and community outcomes begin to flow through.

“We now look forward to working with all levels of government to support the rollout of this integrated ‘portal’ and, importantly, ensure the long-slated Commonwealth-Western Australian environmental approvals bilateral is implemented to unlock ‘single touch’ approvals,” he said.

Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley said the funding is an investment in the future of environmental law reform, one that will help the economy and the environment.

“A national DEAP will ensure assessments are based on consistent data, that decisions can be made more quickly, with less cost for all concerned,” Ley said.

“Proponents would submit applications through an integrated ‘portal’ that meets Commonwealth, State and Territory requirements, and which is aligned with a national environmental biodiversity database.

“The current system of multiple development applications being made across multiple jurisdictions invites confusion, delay and unnecessary cost.”