De Grey unearths atypical Pilbara gold system

De Grey Mining has discovered a large scale gold system at the Hemi prospect in Western Australia, which qualifies as “some of the best discovery intersections” ever seen.

The company’s reverse circulation (RC) drilling confirmed strong mineralisation at depth, with sulphide zone expanding to 200 metres wide and potential for more than 320 metres of strike.

Results include 93 metres at 3.3 grams per tonne from 39 metres, where a tail was drilled with a diamond rig and sulphide rich alteration immediately encountered as expected.

Other significant results also include 51 metres at 2.2 grams per tonne from 98 metres, and 12 metres at 1.9 grams per tonne.

“Early drilling at Hemi has produced some of the best discovery intersections that I have seen,” De Grey exploration manager Phil Tornatora said.

“Drilling to date shows exceptionally wide, continuous and good grade gold mineralisation.

“Geological indications suggest that Hemi may be more of an intrusion related style of gold system rather than the more typical orogenic shear hosted style deposits of the Pilbara and other Western Australian goldfields.

“We have three rigs on site advancing this exciting new discovery.”

Aircore drilling is testing along the strike of the interpreted north east trending Brolga Zone, where sulphide mineralisation could be difficult to identify.

An RC rig and a diamond rig are on site following up and extending mineralisation along strike and at depth.