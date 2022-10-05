De Grey sets sights on $130m raise

De Grey Mining has launched a fully underwritten institutional placement of new fully paid ordinary shares to raise $130 million, and a non-underwritten share purchase plan to raise $20m.

Proceeds from the equity raising, together with existing cash, will be applied to:

completion of the definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the Mallina gold project in Western Australia in preparation for a subsequent final investment decision

resource definition drilling and appropriate technical studies to increase project reserves

discovery and extension drilling of the project, targeting new discoveries and increased project resources

structured project funding process

pre-development activities

corporate costs and general working capital.

De Grey managing director, Glenn Jardine, said the equity raising funds would enable the company to continue to advance its expansive exploration initiatives to grow the resource endowment at the project and ensure De Grey is fully funded to complete its DFS in respect of the Hemi deposit within Manilla.