Dacian shareholders urged to take up Genesis offer

Dacian Gold shareholders are being encouraged to accept fellow Western Australian miner Genesis Minerals’ off-market takeover offer, after it waived all the remaining defeating conditions.

Genesis currently has voting power of 40.65 per cent in Dacian.

The Bidder’s Statement had been lodged with the ASX on July 29, providing time for Dacian shareholders to evaluate the merits of the offer and for any other party to submit a superior proposal.

By accepting the new offer, Dacian shareholders are now assured of receiving 0.0843 Genesis shares per Dacian share, allowing them to hold shares in a financially stronger company with attractive growth prospects in the Tier 1 Leonora-Laverton gold district.

As a result of the offer being declared unconditional, Dacian shares subject to instructions under the Institutional Acceptance Facility (IAF) will be accepted into the offer, which will increase Genesis’ voting power to 47.12 per cent.

Genesis managing director Raleigh Finlayson said reasons to accept the offer included:

Genesis having an outstanding management team with a proven track record

The offer being unanimously recommended by Dacian directors, in the absence of a superior proposal

The offer representing a significant premium to Dacian’s share price prior to the announcement of the offer

Reduced likelihood of future funding requirements with respect to Dacian’s Mt Morgans gold project and associated dilution risk

“If Dacian shareholders do not accept the offer, they will be exposed to the risk the Dacian share price may fall after the offer closes,” Finlayson said.

The offer icurrently scheduled to close at 5pm Perth time on October 3, unless it is extended in accordance with the Corporations Act.