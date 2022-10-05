CZR share issue to help unlock Pilbara potential

CZR Resources is undertaking a renounceable entitlement issue to raise funds to advance its exploration and development activities at its iron ore and gold projects in Western Australia.

The company will offer eligible shareholders the opportunity to acquire one new share for every five fully paid ordinary shares in the company at an issue price of 1.2 cents per new share.

CZR’s major shareholder, Mark Creasy and his associates (55.28 per cent), have provided an undertaking to accept a minimum of $2 million of entitlements under the issue.

CZR managing director Stefan Murphy said the funds would enable the company to continue unlocking the value of the two highly promising projects in the Pilbara.

“The Robe Mesa iron ore project has a substantial inventory located between iron ore projects owned by Rio Tinto and Mineral Resources and we are on track to complete the definitive feasibility study (DFS) in the March quarter, 2023,” he said.

The proceeds will be used to fund the DFS at Robe Mesa and accelerate exploration at the Croydon gold project, along strike from De Grey Mining’s 8.5moz Hemi discovery.