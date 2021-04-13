Cyclone Seroja halts mining activities

Western Australia’s mining sector is assessing the impact of Cyclone Seroja after it hit the coast last weekend.

The cyclone crossed the coast between Kalbarri and Geraldton on Sunday evening (April 11) as a category three cyclone.

The wind gusts peaked at 170 kilometres an hour near Kalbarri, with Geraldton recording 120 kilometres an hour.

This was the strongest wind gusts in Geraldton since 1956, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

Cyclone Seroja was downgraded to below tropical cyclone intensity yesterday and moved offshore near Esperance.

The mining-rich Kimberley, Pilbara, Gascoyne and Goldfields regions were forecast to experience showers and thunderstorms for the rest of this week.

Fenix Resources has suspended road haulage from the Iron Ridge iron ore mine to its port storage facility in Geraldton, Western Australia, due to the impact of the cyclone.

This followed an absence of electricity supplies in Geraldton, with haulage to be be resumed as soon as the power is available.

Western Power reported that 75 transmission poles had been damaged, with the number expected to increase as the company continued its assessments.

A total of 29,500 Western Power customers remained without power.

“Widespread damage has been reported including homes destroyed and power outages. Many people within the bureau worked very hard to prepare Western Australians for the likely impacts,” the BOM stated.

Fenix’s Iron Ridge mine in Western Australia’s Mid West, located around 490 kilometres from Geraldton, had not been impacted by the cyclone.

The company was also not loading a ship at the time the cyclone reached Geraldton.

“The company will advise the market when haulage is resumed,” Fenix stated in an ASX announcement.

Kalamazoo Resources, which operates the Ashburton gold project on the southern edge of the Pilbara Craton, has not been impacted by the cyclone.