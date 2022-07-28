Customer demand drives Mader profits

The Mader Group has enjoyed another record quarterly performance, with revenue of $118.8 million, up 21 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 38 per cent compared to the prior corresponding period.

The strong performance of the company, a leading global provider of specialist technical services across multiple industries, is attributed to exceptional customer demand and a further expansion of service offerings.

The delivery of this quarterly revenue takes FY22 revenue to $402.1m (unaudited), exceeding previous market guidance of revenue of at least $370m and representing year-on-year revenue growth of 32 per cent.

The company reaffirms FY22 net profits after tax will exceed at least $24m and expects to release its audited NPAT results on August 23.

Revenue generated by the Australian business during the quarter was $99.5m, up 29 per cent. Demand for core mechanical and ancillary service offerings remained strong.

Mader was named a finalist in the 2022 Australian HR Awards for Best Workplace Flexibility, highlighting Mader’s unique workplace flexibility and global pathways initiatives.

The company said solid foundations had been laid for growth across global mining, industrial and energy sectors, with geographical and service line expansion opportunities providing a positive outlook for growth in FY23.

Executive Director Justin Nuich said Mader continued to deliver on its strategic growth priorities throughout Q4, proactively addressing opportunities around the globe whilst maintaining a targeted focus on providing superior technical services for customers.

“To exceed our revenue guidance by 9 per cent is a testament to our team and the unique business model that we continue to deploy across the world into new and existing markets.

“Our Australian business has delivered improved revenue through geographical and service line expansion with our core mechanical offerings being complemented by our ancillary and infrastructure maintenance products.

“Our operations across North America continue to accelerate as new business development opportunities are identified. We are pleased with the foundations laid for future growth in this large addressable market.”