Curtin’s mining course second best in the world

Curtin University has achieved the top Australian spot and second global university for mineral and mining engineering for the sixth year in a row, in the 2022 QS World University Rankings by subject.

The latest edition also placed Curtin among the top 200 universities in the world by the broad subject areas of engineering and technology, jumping 13 places to 159th globally.

Curtin University Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne said the rankings helped prospective students identify the leading universities in a particular subject, adding she was delighted with Curtin’s results this year.

“For the sixth year in a row, Curtin’s renowned mineral and mining engineering subjects, delivered through the WA School of Mines: Minerals, Energy and Chemical Engineering at our Bentley and Kalgoorlie campuses, have been ranked second globally and the top Australian institution,” Hayne said.

“That means our future mineral and mining engineers are learning from the best in the country and the second best in the world, confirming Curtin’s position as a global leader in the field for six years in a row.”

The University achieved a ranking in 31 narrow subject fields with five subjects named among the top 50 on the planet, including mineral and mining engineering (second), geology (34th), earth and marine sciences (40th), petroleum (43rd) and geophysics (44th).

In addition to the five narrow subjects in the top 50 globally, Curtin achieved four subject rankings in the top 100 band for architecture and built environment, civil and structural engineering, nursing, and sport-related subjects.

The 2022 QS World University Rankings by Subject considered more than 1543 universities across 51 academic disciplines and five broad subject areas.

The rankings are compiled annually using research citations, research impact, and the results of major global surveys of employers and academics to rank universities.