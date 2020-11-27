Curtin, UQ launch flexible mining course

Curtin University and the University of Queensland (UQ) have introduced an online mining course that will open up pathways to postgraduate study.

Sponsored by the Minerals Council of Australia (MCA), the professional certificate program consists of six courses that are available globally.

Curtin’s Western Australian School of Mines and UQ’s Sustainable Minerals Institute and the School of Business will teach the six courses.

Upon completion, graduates are eligible for enrolling into postgraduate certificate courses at both universities.

Curtin’s Faculty of Science and Engineering dean of learning, Chris Rawson said the new program would help learners upskill within their current industry role.

“The mining industry within Australia is constantly evolving and it is important to keep track of emerging technologies and modern techniques that are being used by mining companies and affiliated professions,” he said.

The program will include aspects of modern mining such as the business of mining, digital transformation, sustainability, diversity and health.

MCA chief executive Tania Constable added that providing flexible education and training was crucial to building the minerals workforce of the future.

“Support for this certificate course is part of a long-term substantial investment by MCA member companies to ensure the quality supply of Australian graduates for the mining industry,” she said.

“Effective, collaborative partnerships across industry, universities, government and the community are essential to reinvigorate learning pathways, student experiences and outcomes to attract and engage diverse talent.”